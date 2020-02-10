Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Arrey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana gives the 80s vibe to the retro track

Ayushmann Khurrana brings back the 80s vibe with his foot-tapping retro number Arey Pyaar Kar Le from his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana is making a lot of noise for his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The King of Unconventional is once again all set to prove his mettle on the celluloid. It is not the first film based on homosexuality but it normalises it unlike the other films that mock the subject. While many actors shy away from playing a homosexual character, Ayushmann Khurrana won roaring applause for playing a gay protagonist in the film. The trailer is making us go gaga over the actor and we can't wait to watch the film.

Meanwhile, the makers of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to their film. The plot of the film is already making the fans look forward to it and unveiling the catchy songs one by one, the makers are adding fuel to the fire. Recently, the makers of the film released the much-talked-about song Arey Pyaar Kar Le and it is a sure-shot chartbuster! The song is a revised version of the popular 80's track Pyaar Bina Chain Kaha Re. Colourful dance floor, silver disco ball, bell-bottom pants and more! It gives the perfect retro vibes, while Bappi Lahiri's guest appearance steals the show.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is slated for February 21, 2020 release. Jitendra Kumar plays Ayushmann's love interest while Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha, Maanvi Gagroo, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy, Neeraj Singh and others make for a talented supporting cast.

