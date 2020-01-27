Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Gabru: Ayushmann Khurrana's energetic twist to the Punjabi number wins hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana's energetic twist to the Punjabi track Gabru from his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is beyond amazing.

Ayushmann Khurrana stirred up a storm in the internet yet again ever since the makers of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released its trailer. Known for acing unconventional roles to perfection, the actor will be seen playing a homosexual man in the film. While Shubh Mangal Saavdhan dealt with erectile dysfunction, the second installment is based on homosexuality. Ayushmann received a roaring applause on social media for taking up the topic with such grace. His humour, style and acting, everything is unmatchable! The actor was also hailed for sporting a nosering as seen in the trailer.

While the fans still can't seem to get over the trailer of Ayushamann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the makers have set the buzz around the film touching the sky as they have recently released the first song from the film. The track titled Gabru is a reprised version of the popular Punjabi chartbuster. The song is already a rage and Ayushmann Khurrana's energetic dance is like cherry on the top. Gabru shows Ayushmann Khurrana aka Kartik dance at a wedding where he openly shows his love for his partner Aman played by Jitendra Kumar.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing the homosexual pair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance.

Credits :Youtube

Read More