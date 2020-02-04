Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann & Jitendra's chemistry will melt your heart

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho featuring Ayushmann and Jitendra is a romantic song that shows the cute love story of Kartik Singh (played by Ayushmann) and Aman Tripathi (played by Jitendra).

Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for the release of his upcoming rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer which has received a positive response from the viewers has been trending on YouTube. From Ayushmann's acting to his lip-lock scene with Jitendra Kumar, everyone is just loving the trailer and eagerly waiting to watch the film. After the first song of the movie Gabru which is a reprised version of the popular Punjabi chartbuster, the makers have released their next song, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho.

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho featuring Ayushmann and Jitendra is a romantic song that shows the cute love story of Kartik Singh (played by Ayushmann) and Aman Tripathi (played by Jitendra). The song is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana & music is composed by Tanishk - Vayu. The video shows their undying love for eachother besides some obstacles. Their chemistry in the song looks amazing. Ayushmann and Jitendra both look cute together. From Aman and Kartik taking romantic bike rides to the couple facing some tense moments, the song will make you fall in love with this new Jodi. The lyrics of the song is just too beautiful and will remind you of your loved ones.

Check out the song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho here:

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing the homosexual pair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance.

