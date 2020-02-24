Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star Ayushmann Khurrana enjoying SRK’s Baazigar song will make 90s kids nostalgic

As Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his recent release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he was recently enjoying some light moments with the 90s kid in him.

Ayushmann Khurrana is only cloud nine and he has all the reasons to feel so. After all, his first release of the year Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has opened to rave reviews from the audience. The movie revolves around the sensitive issue of homosexuality and has witnessed a great start at the box office. Also starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has raked in Rs 30.75 crore so far. And while Ayushmann is happy with the positive response to the Hitesh Kewalya directorial, he is beaming with happiness.

This was evident from the recent Instagram story wherein the Bala star channelled the 90s kid in him as he grooved to the tunes of title track and Kajol’s blockbuster 1993 release Baazigar. In the video, Ayushmann was seen sitting in a car and was seen rejoicing the lyrics of the song ‘Baazigar O Baazigar’. The video is enough to make every 90s kid nostalgic about the golden days of their childhood/teenage.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s video grooving to SRK’s ‘Baazigar O Baazigar’:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after the stupendous performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann will be seen in Swapna Waghmare Joshi directorial Gulabo Sitabo along with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will mark the Dream Girl star’s first collaboration with the veteran actor and he is quite excited about it. Talking about his experience of working with Big B, Ayushmann stated that the legendary actor is always well prepared for the shot and one has to be on his/her toes to work with him.

