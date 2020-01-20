Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: From Ayushmann and Jitendra’s kiss to DDLJ moment; Check out best moments

As the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was released today, we bring out the best moments from this Hitesh Kewalya directorial.

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who has proved his mettle in the industry with his acting prowess. In fact, after giving a hattrick of box office hits in 2019 with Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, Ayushmann also emerged as one of the bankable stars. And now the Badhaai Ho star is all set to woo the audience with a yet another entertaining movie – Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie deals with a queer love story with Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar playing the lead ‘couple’ and has already been grabbing the eyeballs with its take on the sensitive topic.

This afternoon, the makers dropped in an interesting trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and it has taken the social media by a storm. Besides, there are several elements from the movie which promises an entertainment package. To begin with, the romantic chemistry with Ayushmann and Jitendra.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar lock lip on the silver screen

Every couple has their share of romantic and cosy moments, but when it comes to a same-sex couple, our society is yet to accept their relationship with open hearts. In such times, Hitesh Kewalya has come up with this queer love story, wherein lead pair Ayushmann and Jitendra not only had their love-filled moments but was also seen locking lips on the big screen.

Ayushmann Khurrana sports nose piercing for the first time

The Andhadhun actor is one of the stars in Bollywood who doesn’t shy away from experimenting with his roles in the movies. From playing the role of Pooja in Dream Girl to becoming a bald man in Bala Ayushmann always stood out with his performance. And this time, the superstar will be seen walking an extra mile for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan as was seen sporting a nose piercing in the movie.

Punjabi singer J Star’s hit track Gabru revisited

Bollywood has witnessed a trend lately wherein several popular Punjabi tracks have been recreated for the movies. Joining the league, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan makers have also twisted J Star’s hit Punjabi foot-tapping number Gabru. The trailer also gave a glimpse of the new version of the song.

SRK and Kajol’s train sequence from DDLJ recreated

Remember and Kajol’s popular train sequence from this iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? This quintessential scene was recreated in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and was imitated twice by Ayushmann and Jitendra.

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta’s chemistry is worth a watch

When Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta shared the screen space in Badhaai Ho, the veteran actors had taken over the silver screen with their impeccable chemistry which had all elements of love, romance, emotion and humour. And once again Gajraj and Neena have been paired for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and their chemistry in the trailer is all hearts and promises several entertaining moments in the movie.

