Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar dare to date in the rom com

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer is amazing and will force you to come to theaters to witness Ayushmann Khurrana aka Kartik and Jitendra Kumar aka Aman's love story.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who had an amazing 2018 and 2019 with back to back hits like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala is back with an interesting subject in 2020 with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second installment of his 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

While the first installment dealt with erectile dysfunction, the second installment throws light upon homosexual relationship where Ayushmann plays protagonist, Kartik. Jitendra Kumar aka Aman plays Ayushmann's lover in the film. Ayushmann had announced that the trailer of the film will be out today as he shared the poster on his social media handle. And the trailer is finally here. Ayushmann aka Kartik and his love Jitendra aka Aman will take you on a fun journey with Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. The movie also tries to pass on a message for all those people who have still not accepted gay marriage. Overall the trailer is amazing and will force you to come to theaters to witness whether Kartik and Aman end up together or not. Also, Ayushmann's lip-lock scene with Jitendra is the highlight of the trailer.

Check out Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's trailer here:

Directed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated for February 21, 2020 release. It is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series. The film has been shot in Banaras and is a romantic comedy-drama. Much like the first installment, the second too aims to highlight an important factor through light-hearted humour.

Also Read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana announces the film's trailer will be out today

Credits :YouTube

Read More