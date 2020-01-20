Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's film's dialogues kick off meme fest on social media

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain everyone with a gay love story in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. As the trailer just dropped, social media is full of hilarious memes inspired by dialogues from Ayushmann’s film. Check out the best ones.

When it comes to naming a bankable actor in Bollywood who is breaking society’s stereotypes one film at a time, Ayushmann Khurrana shines right at the top. From playing a sperm donor to a balding guy to a blind man, Ayushmann has won hearts with each of his past films and once again, with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, he is all set to break the taboo of homosexuality. The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan features Ayushmann as a gay man who is in love with another guy played by Jitendra Kumar.

While fans are loving every bit of the trailer, some of the dialogues by Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann, Jitendra have been turned into memes by Twitterati. From a funny take on TikTok Users to Pub G fans, memes inspired by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are taking over the internet. While the trailer features Badhaai Ho duo, Neena and Gajraj as Jitendra’s parents, Ayushmann’s cool and funky avatar with a nose ring too has managed to grab eyeballs of fans.

So far, the reactions to Ayushmann’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer has been positive and a song playing the background, Gabru hints at a possible remake of a Punjabi hit song. Some dialogues from Ayushmann’s film inspired memes related to the life of an engineer while other dialogues of Gajraj and Neena have been turned into funny conversations of kids with their parents.

Me - mummy mere paise do

Mummy - konse paise ?

Me - vhi jo bua dekr gyi hai

Mummy - #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/DQftrZg5ip — Dessi Rambo (@dessi_rambo) January 20, 2020

*When Mom catches her Son making Tiktok Videos* #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/Dd08JOe6IY — Shana Launda (@shanalaunda) January 20, 2020

Engineering kee baad toh moj hi moj hogi

Moj - #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/NLnPEkMOLw — Dessi Rambo (@dessi_rambo) January 20, 2020

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and also stars Pankhuri Awasthy. The posters of the film were also shared on social media today along with the trailer. The film’s trailer is getting a great response from fans and it is slated to hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

