Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann’s same sex love story impresses Twitterati; Call it blockbuster

Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and it will release on February 21, 2020
5068 reads Mumbai Updated: January 20, 2020 05:19 pm
And Ayushmann Khurrana is back with his latest film- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is a sequel to his 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. From playing the role of a sperm donor to that of a bald man, Ayushmann has set the benchmark high vis-a-via his choice of films. And in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a gay as the film is a gay love story.

Yes, he is once again back to break the shackles of the Hindi film industry, and as soon as the trailer of the film was dropped online, Twitterverse were impressed and hailed the actor for the film and for effortlessly essaying the role of a gay, a role which most other B-town actors would hesitate before signing. From going ‘Fab’, ‘6 mins ka lamba intezaar’, ‘Blockbuster Reloaded’, to ‘Outstanding Sir,’ fans are going gaga over the trailer. In the trailer, Ayushmann is playing the role of Kartik Singh who is in love Aman Tripathi played by Jitendra Kumar and the trailer shows Kartik insisting Aman to tell his parents about their relationship. On the other hand, Aman, who is being forcefully married to Kusum (Pankhuri Awasthy), is seen explaining his parents about his relationship with a man. 

But the highlight of the trailer was when Aman and Kartik declare their love to the world and kiss in front of their families. While the tagline of the poster is “Jeetega pyaar, maanega poora parivar”. Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and it will release on February 21, 2020

Credits :Twitter

