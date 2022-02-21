Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan turns 2: 5 lesser-known facts about Ayushmann Khurrana’s film that will amaze you

Ayushmann Khurrana– the name doesn’t need no introduction. He made his debut with the 2012 release Vicky Donor and in his career of around a decade, Ayushmann has successfully carved a niche for himself by taking up unconventional movies and roles. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor has not just won hearts with his stupendous acting chops but his impressive line of work has also made him the talk of the town. And while he has given us several iconic movies which have left a mark on the audience, his 2020 release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has been quite popular among fans.

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolved around same-sex marriage and had opened to decent reviews. Apart from Ayushmann, the movie also featured Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in the lead. It had Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing the role of the lead couple and their onscreen chemistry had won millions of hearts. Overall, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was a rom-com and was touted to be a complete entertainer. So, as the film has clocked two years of the release today, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the movie.

Ayushmann Khurrana was asked to rethink doing the movie

Ayushmann Khurrana grabbed a lot of attention when he was roped in to play the lead in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. But did you know, he was asked to reconsider his decision of doing the movie? Talking about the same, Ayushmann told IANS that several people from the film fraternity had asked him to re-think his decision of playing a gay man onscreen as no leading actor had done it earlier. “But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge,” he added.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s reason to do the movie

The Badhaai Do actor also revealed the real reason to do Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was to raise awareness about the LGBTQ community. Ayushmann stated, “I have a free pass to do all things different and quirky and I wanted to raise nationwide awareness on the taboos linked with the LGBTQ community at large”.

Donald Trump praised Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The Hitesh Kewalya directorial not just got the nation buzzing but also grabbed attention abroad. Interestingly, renowned human rights campaigner and LGBTQ+ activist Peter Tatchell had sung praises for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and tweeted, “A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!” To this, the then President of the United States of America Donald Trump tweeted, “Great!”.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s kiss scene was shot in three takes

While Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan had several eye-catching moments, Ayushmann and Jitendra’s kiss made several heads turn. After all, the topic of homosexuality is still a taboo in our society. But did you know, this much talked about kiss scene was shot in three takes? Talking about it, Ayushmann told TOI, “I will not say awkward but is different. I think the bigger idea was to just put out that message and normalize the kiss between the same genders to as many people as possible”. He also emphasised that the kiss was the need of the script.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s fourth collaboration

Ayushmann and Bhumi have been one of the most impressive onscreen duos and it is a treat to watch them together. For the uninitiated, Bhumi had a cameo in the Hitesh Kewalya directorial. Interestingly, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan marked their fourth collaboration after Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Bala.

