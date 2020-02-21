Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Twitter Review: Fans feel Ayushmann Khurrana’s gay love story is a sleeper HIT

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released this Friday and Twitter reviews of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s film tout it to be yet another entertaining film that will break stereotypes.

With a new Friday coming along, movie buffs get to enjoy a flick in the theatres and this week, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to break homophobia with his gay love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film stars Ayushmann along with Jitendra Kumar and the trailer of it had left Twitter in awe. Now, as the film has hit the screens today, fans have been going gaga over the film on Twitter and have reviewed Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan already.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s initial reviews by Twitterati who have seen the first day, first show are in and they are touting it to be a sleeper hit. Also, seeing Badhaai Ho stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao once again in this film has fans left excited. The story of the film revolves around Ayushmann who is in love with Jitendra but his parents are against their union and want him to marry another girl. The trailer showcased a funny take on the situation and Ayushmann’s look with a nose ring was loved.

As per a twitter user, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan A MUST WATCH wat a movie, it was so amazing so damn funny but they made every single point they had to, amazing acting by ayushmann jeetu gajraj neena everyone did a great job 4 star movie, the chemistry btw jeetu ayushmann FireFire.” Another user who loved Ayushmann in the film wrote, “@ayushmannk has done several funny movies but this one in particular stands out most for me. This was one of the few movies that made me laugh out loud. In a very uplifting manner, it delivers a very strong message with great subtlety. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan.”

@ayushmannk has done several funny movies but this one in particular stands out most for me. This was one of the few movies that made me laugh out loud. In a very uplifting manner, it delivers a very strong message with great subtlety. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan — aniketsingh (@RockAniket9898) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan A MUST WATCH wat a movie, it was so amazing so damn funny but they made every single point they had to, amazing acting by ayushmann jeetu gajraj neena everyone did a great job 4 star movie, the chemistry btw jeetu ayushmann — RanveerKing (@ranveer4life) February 21, 2020

It's not a disease to be homosexual, but homophobia is a disease. Mainstream movies with top actors like @ayushmannk taking up these issues which are still foolishly a taboo in the "modern" world is worth appreciating. — Rohi Ray (@RayRohi) February 21, 2020

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan It's Another Big Hit From This Super Talented Guy @ayushmannk .. And #Jeetu As always Best .. It's A Must Watch . — Viz_88 (@vikasbhansali88) February 21, 2020

And wow! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan is the film for the ages. I preferred it to knockouts like Badhaai Ho & Bala, it's THAT good. Hilarious but sensitive storytelling, a fab Jitu, Neena ji and Gajraj ji. And the star of our generation, AK! Killing it — k (@kabirb__) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s promotions had been going on and fans were loving the bromance between Ayushmann and Jitendra during the same. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s music also was loved. Songs like Arre Pyaar Kar Le, Gabru and Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho have been trending across musical charts. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar and so far, it looks like fans are calling it another hit on Ayushmann’s hands.

