Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar’s dance on Lipastic song wins the internet

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar will be seen as a gay couple in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Recently, the duo danced on a popular Bhojpuri song in Patna during promotions and it has won the internet. Check it out.

This week, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer dropped and it left the internet in awe of the star portraying the lead in a gay love story. The film features Ayushmann as a homosexual who is in love with another guy played by Jitendra Kumar. While the bromance between Ayushmann and Jitendra in the trailer is winning the internet, something similar was witnessed during the promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Patna where the two actors had gone for an event.

A video of Ayushmann and Jitendra dancing to the tunes of Tu Lagawelu Jab Lipastic is going viral on social media. In the video, we get to see Ayushmann and Jitendra on the stage as the crowd cheers them on. The song starts playing and Khurrana gets grooving with his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star. As soon as they start swaying, the audience can’t seem to control their excitement and groove along with them. Not just this, their amazing chemistry as co-stars left the internet impressed.

(Also Read: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love)

Ayushmann and Jitendra also gorged on delicious local dishes like Litti Chokha at a street vendor and photos of the same were shared on social media too. Not just this, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan duo joined little kids in dancing on the stage at a promotional event in Patna.

Check it out:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a gay love story and stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta as well. Fans were delighted to see the Badhaai Ho duo together once again in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It also stars TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum with whom Jitendra’a parents want him to get married. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma. It is slated to release on February 21, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More