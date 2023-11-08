Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar become victims of Deepfake after Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna's viral posts

The rumored relationship between Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar often generates huge buzz on social media. While the two have never reacted to such claims, fans often go gaga over the two through their public and social media presence. In the recent case, the two are yet again making it to the headlines, but this time the reason is quite shocking. Just a while back, the news of deepfake images of Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif had surfaced on the internet; now the most recent are Shubman and Sara to fall prey to it.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's photoshopped image goes viral

Most recently, a photograph of Indian cricketers Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar has been going viral on the internet. In the photograph, Sara can be seen hugging the cricketer as they strike a happy pose for the camera.

In the first instance, fans speculated if the two had made it official, however, several other internet users were quick to realize that it was rather a morphed photograph. Notably, the original photograph features Sara Tendulkar with her brother Arjun Tendulkar.



Sara Ali Khan addresses dating rumors with Shubman Gill

It is worth mentioning that just a couple of days back Karan Johar had unveiled the promo of his upcoming episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. In the promo, Sara Ali Khan also reacted to her dating rumors with Shubman Gill. In response to this, she said, “You've got the wrong Sara.”

Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her viral morphed image

Speaking of morphed images, it was Rashmika Mandanna who was initially targeted with a morphed image. The Animal actress expressed her disappointment through an Instagram story, part of her story read, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

After Rashmika, a screenshot of Katrina Kaif’s famous towel fight sequence from her upcoming film, Tiger 3 was photoshopped and widely circulated on social media. According to India Today, in the original image, Kat can be seen covered in a towel. The morphed picture shows the actress in an altered outfit.

