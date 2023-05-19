Shubman Gill reveals Hrithik Roshan is his favourite actor; Dances to Ek Pal Ka Jeena in Spiderman style

Shubman Gill is one of the most loved cricketers in the country. He keeps hitting headlines for his solid performances in matches and his alleged love life. Recently, he was in the news after he lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. On Thursday, he launched the trailer at an event in the city. During the event, he revealed that Hrithik Roshan is his favourite actor.

Shubman Gill performs to Hrithik Roshan's song Ek Pal Ka Jeena

After launching the trailer, Shubman was seen interacting with the host. During the interaction, the host asked Shubman to name his favourite actor. He was quick to take Hrithik Roshan's name. He even praised his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's performance in Dhoom 2. He said, "I really like Hrithik Roshan a lot. When Dhoom came with Aishwarya and Hrithik, I loved it. I can’t really dance as well as Hrithik but I have watched Koi Mil Gaya, uske pehle toh I was a fan of him." He was later seen nailing the hook step of Hrithik from the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena. He added a Spiderman twist to it. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen gushing over his cool moves. A fan wrote, "He just got hotter." Another fan wrote, "After Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, smriti Mandena now shubman gill his favourite actor is HR. The list goes on and on." One of the comments also read, "Hahahhaa… Hrithik will be impressed." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Shubman expressed excitement about being a part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He said at the event, "I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie."

The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on 1st June 2023.

