Shubman Gill will lend voice to Indian Spider-Man Pavitr Prabhakar; Says ‘I feel superhuman’

Ever since the trailer of the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released the excitement levels of the fans have skyrocketed. After the massive success of Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, in 2021, fans are excited to return to the Spider-Man universe. This time is particularly special for India because our very own Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, makes a debut on the big screen. His character will be even more special for Indian fans as his character will be voiced by Shubman Gill in the Hindi and Punjabi versions.

Shubman Gill to voice Pavitr Prabhakar’s voice in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Shubman Gill is one of the most popular Indian cricketers and enjoys a massive fan following. Shubman fans rejoice as now, apart from seeing him play on the cricket field, you are going to hear his voice in a film. Yes! You heard that right. With his batting prowess, Gill has been quite the draw for cricket fans, and as Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, he is now prepared to win over all cricket fans across India. Shubman Gill, who confesses that Spider-Man has been his favourite superhero, has made a big entry into the world of Spider-Man. He becomes the first sports personality to lend his voice to any film, and that too one of the biggest Hollywood franchises.

Shubman Gill on lending his voice to the Indian Spider-Man

Speaking about lending his voice to the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, Shubman shared, "I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie."

Setting another milestone, Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali on 2nd June 2023, only in Cinemas.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill spotted exiting hotel together amid dating rumours in new video, fans REACT