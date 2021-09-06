Shuddh Desi Romance clocks 8: The music of Sushant, Parineeti & Vaani continues to rule our hearts

Shuddh Desi Romance was a modern take on how this generation feels about commitment, live-in relationships and arranged marriages as compared to love marriages. This Parineeti Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor starrer not only was a step towards indicating the shift of the new generation towards a modern love tale but it also depicted how elders feel about this change. Well, we have already spoken a lot about the story of the movie, but one thing that deserves our equal attention are the songs of this rom-com that are still a part of most of our playlists. From Gulabi to Chanchal Mann Ati Random, the songs are a mixture of quirk, romance and peppiness.

As the movie clocks 8 years today, we want to highlight all the songs of Shuddh Desi Romance that deserve a special mention for it lyrics, tune, locations and many others things.

Gulabi

Everything about this song remains magical. Be it the sparkling chemistry between the late Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Vaani Kapoor, the picturisations of the song or the beats of the song, everything makes ‘Gulabi’ one of the best songs of the movie.

Tere Mere Beech Mein

What does a life of a couple who have just moved in together look like? Well, this song starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and depict that. From using the washroom together to doing the household chores together, this couple is having a blast in their new life. Tere Mere Beech Mein is a micture of peppiness and softness and is beautifully sung by Mohit Chauhan and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Another peppy song that you can still enjoy listening to is the title track of Shuddh Desi Romance. It is quirky take on how the society feels about lovers who openly express their feeling for each other. The picturization of this song is quite colourful and it stars Parineeti Chopra and late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chanchal Mann Ati Random

This song clearly depicts the situation of love in new gen. The lyrics are on your face and it clearly puts in the form of a song how people fall in love with every new face they see.

Now you tell us that which of these songs are still your favorite?

