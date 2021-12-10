Shukar Rab Da: Sham Kaushal has the sweetest wish for newlywed son Vicky Kaushal and his wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are happily married now. The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a while, had tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Rajasthan’s Six Sense Fort Barwara. And while the couple had tied the knot in a grand ceremony, their respective families are over the moon as they welcome a new member to the family. Amid this, Vicky’s father Sham had penned a sweet note for the newlyweds post their wedding on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sham shared a beautiful pic of the newlyweds from their wedding ceremony. In the pic, the couple looked like a sight to behold as they posed hand in hand while sitting at the mandap. While Katrina looked like In the caption, Sham called himself a proud and happy father. He wrote, “SHUKAR RAB DA, SHUKAR SAB DA. Feeling so happy & blessed as a father. May God’s blessings be always with the newlyweds. Gratitude,” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Sham Kaushal’s post for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

Earlier, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal had penned a note welcoming her Bhabhi Katrina to the family. He wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple” along with heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky, after tying the knot in lavish ceremony, have left for Mumbai in a charter plane. Besides, their family had also left from Jaipur today.