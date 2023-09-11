'Shukriya to Dadi...': Shah Rukh Khan expresses his heartfelt gratitude to 85-year-old fan who loved Jawan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screen with yet another high-octane action film titled Jawan, directed by the well-known filmmaker Atlee, after the massive success of Pathaan earlier this year. Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has been released in theaters for four days now, and it's making remarkable achievements at the box office and has already become a blockbuster. Jawan has impressed audiences worldwide and recently SRK expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his 85-year-old fan for showering her love on Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan expresses his gratitude to his 85-year-old fan

Recently, a fan took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video of his 85-year-old dadi who is a big fan of SRK, and urged her grandson to take her along with him to watch Jawan. The 85-year-old showered love on the actor’s film after giving it a watch. The post made by the fan's grandson read, “Dear @iamsrk, My 85 year old dadi is your biggest fan, she made sure that we take her to watch the movie. She loved #Jawan and loves you too. @SRKUniverse @SRKFC_PUNE @SRKHydFans @SRKCHENNAIFC @SRKsAdmirers #JawanBlockBuster #ShahRukhKhan.”

The video came to the notice of Shah Rukh Khan and the actor replied to the post by expressing his heartfelt gratitude. He wrote, “Shukriya to Dadi… lots of love to her and hope I can continue to make her smile with my films!!!” HAVE A LOOK:

Shah Rukh Khan pens a heartfelt note to fans for showering their immense love and praise upon Jawan

On Friday evening, September 8, Shah Rukh Khan took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to thank his fans and admirers for their immense love and appreciation for Jawan. He encouraged them to keep posting photos and videos of their fun time at the theaters and wished them a fantastic time.

He wrote, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theaters!! Lots of love and gratitude!” HAVE A LOOK:

Meanwhile, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed and written by Atlee.

