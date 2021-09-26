Shut Up and Bounce to Chura Ke Dil Mera; A playlist of Shilpa Shetty’s peppy dance numbers

A doting mother, wife and Bollywood actor, Kundra, in her career span of over two decades, has managed to carve a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry. The 90s bombshell is not only known for her unconventional roles, but the actress has also enticed audiences with her exceptional dancing prowess. When one thinks of thumkas, Shilpa’s popular track UP Bihar Lootne always pops up in every Bollywood lover’s mind. Apart from this, thanks to her keen interest in yoga and meditation, the actor still continues to stay relevant amongst her fan base. As Shilpa Shetty has given us plenty of party hit songs, here we have curated a playlist of her peppy numbers.

Shut Up and Bounce

Shut Up and Bounce is a hit peppy number from the film Dostana starring , John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan. Although, Shilpa only made a cameo appearance in the film, but her dance moves were enough to leave a massive impact of the audiences, Donning stylish bikinis, the Apne star’s beachy performance managed to steal several hearts.

Tu Mere Type Ka Nahi Hai

Featuring from the film Diskiyaoon, Shilpa Shetty can be seen setting the dance stage on fire alongside actor Harman Baweja. In this peppy number, both Shilpa and Harman ace retro looks as they nail the choreography of the song. Take a look:

Chura Ke Dil Mera

This 90s track starring and Shilpa Shetty holds a special place in the hearts of the audiences. The hook step of this track is unforgettable and is yet performed at parties among Indian masses.

Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne

Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne is the most famous item number of Shilpa Shetty. Donning a quintessential costume, the diva can be seen flaunting her toned figure as she performs her signature non-stop thumkas. Check out the popular track below:

Aaila re ladki mast mast

Shilpa Shetty turns typical Bombaiyaa ladki in this hit dance number from Jung. Her quirkiness and tapori style adds funky Mumbai tadka to the track. Meanwhile, her dance moves accentuates the drama quotient of the track.

Ek Chumma

Govinda is one of the exceptional dance legend in the India film industry and the collaboration of him and Shilpa in Ek Chumma takes the entertainment level way higher.

Na Na Karte Pyaar

Na Na Karte Pyaar is a peppy romantic song from the film Dhadkan featuring and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. The duo can be seen romancing each other at exotic locations thereby making it a visual delight for viewers.

Kitaben Bahut Si

Kitaben Bahut Si is yet another 90 hit track featuring Shilpa Shetty and . The movie features in the tracklist of her debut film, Baazigar.

Hungama Ho Gaya

Hungama Ho Gaya is a peppy number from Shilpa Shetty’s comeback film Hungama 2. It marked Shilpa Shetty’s return to the celluloid after almost 14 years.

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 is the remix version of Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s 90’s superhit song of the same name. However, in the new version, Shilpa can be seen sharing the screen space with Meezaan Jafri.

