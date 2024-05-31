Shweta Bachchan addresses rumors of daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's acting debut; 'Don't think Bollywood is...'

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda several times mentioned that she does not have any interest in acting but is more inclined to her father's business. During a recent event, Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, reacted to the rumors of her daughter's acting debut.

Navya, who recently was seen in her podcast What The Hell Navya, is an entrepreneur and women's rights advocate.

Shweta Bachchan on rumors of daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's acting debut

During a recent event, Shweta Bachchan Nanda was asked about her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda making an entry into Bollywood. Reacting to it, she said, "I think you are very well acquainted with the work Navya does, and she has her hands full. I don't think Bollywood is the way to go for her."

Navya Naveli Nanda expresses interest in her father's family business

Navya Naveli Nanda once opened up about her career interests in a CNBC-TV18 show. When asked about her decision not to pursue a career in the film industry, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan said that both sides of her family have a rich heritage. She added that on her father's side, they have a four-generation history in business, and she finds it a familiar path for her.

Speaking more about the business, Navya has been in her father's family business, Escorts Group, since the age of 21. During a conversation with Mashable India, Navya talked about how she started doing business at the age of 21.

"Because I come from a very privileged background, I had the opportunity to do it. My family supported me financially, I had access to a lot of opportunities which people don't get. So, for me to be able to do what I am doing at the age I am doing is an advantage of where I come from. I had the utmost gratitude and respect for that. Because I don't think I would have been able to reach here so soon. I would have still been able to, because I am an ambitious person, but not as fast. Creating an identity has always been very important for me." she said.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda recently wrapped up her podcast What The Hell Navya's season two.

