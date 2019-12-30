Shweta Bachchan and husband Nikhil Nanda jet off to Phuket to bring in their New Years'

Shweta Bachchan and husband Nikhil Nanda are all set to jet off to Phuket in order to bring in their New Years'.

New Year's eve is around the corner and B-Town celebrities have already started heading places to bring in their 2020. This is that time of the year when the stars prefer to pull down their curtains and plan their lavish getaways to beat the year-ender blues and kickstart the new year with a bash. While fans always want to know what their favourite celeb is planning for their big day, Mumbai Mirror has compiled a list of star couples and their New Year plans for 2020.

Topping the list, we have Bachchan family's pride Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda who are all set to jet off to Phuket to celebrate their year-ender. The two have never been a part of the film industry but make important names in the tinsel town. Shweta is often spotted at B-Town parties but hubby Nikhil seems to prefer keeping away from the shutterbugs. Recently, Shweta was seen attending Amritpal Singh Bindra's Bollywood theme party where the celebs dressed as their favourite character from the 90s. Shweta chose to step into the shoes of daddy Amitabh Bachchan as she emulated his look from iconic song Jumma Chumma Dede while hubby Nikhil kept away from the limelight.

Meanwhile, the couple is all set to enjoy their dreamy vacation in Thailand. Other couples making it to the list are, Tanya and Arvind Dubash in Switzerland, Natasha and Adar Poonawalla heading to Maldives, Sangita, and Sajjan Jindal at their new home in Mahabaleshwar, while Celina and Jai Wadia are also in Phuket as Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

