Shweta Bachchan denies being best friend to daughter Navya Naveli Nanda: ‘We’re parents’

In a conversation with Times Of India, Navya spoke about her equation with Shweta and Jaya and said, “More than being family, we are also very good friends. I think the way that we speak to each other keeps the chemistry going.”

The debut episode of Navya Naveli Nanda ’s new podcast, What the Hell Navya, has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya, along with her mother, writer and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda , and grandmother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan , spilled some interesting insights in the 31-minute episode. Shweta, who is a doting mother, had some empowering conversations and spoke about being financially independent. However, she denied being a best friend to her daughter and said she is a parent first.

Shweta, on the other hand, completely disagreed about being her daughter’s friend and opened up about being parents first. She stressed on the fact that she is open-minded and gives Navya space and advice, and also understands if she disagrees with the advice. “A lot of times we don’t agree but at least we have a space in our family dynamic where everyone is given a mic, so to speak, where everyone’s opinion, whether it’s the eldest or the youngest, is heard out,” she said.

She went on to explain that instead of only listening to our elders, we should start hearing what our daughters have to say. Expressing her desire for Navya to be financially secure, she said being financially independent without the aid of her father will boost Navya’s confidence.

Talking about Navya’s podcast, empowered by Bumble India, the new episode of the podcast ‘What the Hell Navya’ will be out every Saturday with fresh episodes starting September 24 on IVM Podcasts.

ALSO READ: Navya Naveli Nanda says THIS is the first or second person she calls to update about her life