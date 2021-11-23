Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan drop birthday love for Agastya Nanda as he turns 21; See Pics

Shweta Bachchan and husband Nikhil Nanda's son Agastya Nanda has turned 21 and looks like celebrations are in order. The young gun received some heartwarming birthday love from mum Shweta on social media. To celebrate her son's special day, Shweta shared a series of photos with Agastya.

While some were from his childhood, some others candid and some marked important milestones. Agastya, who aspires to be an actor, also received wishes from family and friends in the comments section. His uncle Abhishek Bachchan was one of the first few to drop a comment as he wrote, "Aggie," with a red heart emoji.

Wishing her son, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Happy 21 son." Neha Dhupia commented, "Happy 21 Aggie." While, Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Happy 21st Birthday Aggie you cutie."

Abhishek Bachchan also wished Agastya with an adorable childhood photo. He wrote, "Happy 21st Birthday Agastya. What a fine, kind, loving, responsible, protective and caring man you have grown to. You are officially an adult now. Kindly stop taking Mamu’s clothes and shoes and please buy your own now!!! Love you."

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that Zoya Akhtar will be launching Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. The trio will feature in her digital venture based on the international comic book, Archie, which she has already announced. However, Zoya is yet to announce the cast.

"He (Agastya) is already prepping for the role and if things go as planned, he is all set to play the titular role of Archie in Zoya’s feature film for Netflix,” a source close to the development had revealed to Pinkvilla.

