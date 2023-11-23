Shweta Bachchan drops childhood pic, Navya Nanda wishes ‘part-time therapist’ Agastya Nanda on his birthday

Agastya Nanda is soon to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Well, on November 23, the youth actor celebrates his birthday. Ahead of him turning a year older, his mother Shweta Bachchan, and sister Navya Naveli Nanda posted birthday wishes for him in advance.

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda wish Agastya Nanda on his birthday

Just like his grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, Agastya Nanda has chosen to be an actor. While his debut movie The Archies, with newcomers Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda is yet to release, he will be turning 23 on November 23.

Hours ahead of his birthday, his mother Shweta Bachchan penned a sweet note for him on his big day. Sharing an old picture of when Agastya was a baby, she wrote, “Happy 23-23-23 son ~ may your brave heart take you on the best adventures, may those adventures serve you well & May you never forget how loved and valued you are.”

His sister Navya Naveli Nanda also took to Instagram and dropped two cute photos with her brother and her ‘part-time therapist’. Calling him her morning alarm, full-time irritant, and the newest hero in town, Navya wished him on his birthday. She penned on the post, “Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part time therapist, full time irritant & the newest hero in town.”

About Agastya Nanda’s debut Hindi movie, The Archies

Cinephiles are excited to watch newbies Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, and Aditi on the screen in the musical comedy film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie is based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2023, on Netflix.

