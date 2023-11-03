Shweta Bachchan, Esha Deol, Abhay Deol, Sussanne Khan get into Halloween spirit at fun-filled party-INSIDE PICS

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year, and it has gained a lot of popularity in India in recent years. Recently, a number of celebrities such as Sussanne Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Abhay Deol, Esha Deol, Arslan Goni, and others embraced the fun and dressed up for a Halloween-themed party. Their pictures have now surfaced on social media, and looks like they had a blast!

Sussanne Khan, Abhay Deol, Esha Deol, and Shweta Bachchan celebrate Halloween

Pictures from the Halloween bash show Shweta Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Esha Deol, Abhay Deol, and Arslan Goni getting into the Halloween spirit as they dressed up as different characters. Seems like Sussanne Khan hosted the bash, as Orry shared a picture from the party, and wrote, “At @suzkr's late birthday bash, aka @TheAlterEgoParty.” Sussanne’s birthday was on 26th October.

One of the pictures from the party shows Sussanne in a gothic look. She looked stunning in a black dress. Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan dressed up as Cleopatra in a beige dress, paired with a golden snake necklace, and a golden crown. Abhay Deol rocked a ‘Dia de los Muertos’ look, and he aced the spooky avatar. Meanwhile, Esha wore a cheetah-printed spandex jumpsuit. Designer Sandeep Khosla also attended the party.

Check out some fun-filled pictures from the bash!

Sussanne Khan also dropped a picture from the bash with her beau Arslan Goni. They were both dressed in black, and Sussanne wrote, “@arslangoni always wanna be your Goth Dark Barbie.”

Take a look!

Bollywood celebrates Halloween 2023

Meanwhile, on Halloween 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself, Saif, and Taimur celebrating the occasion. Taimur dressed up in a black-colored skeleton costume, and his face was also painted in white.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu also celebrated Halloween with great enthusiasm. Soha shared pictures from the celebration, and while the actress was seen wearing a ghost headband, Inaaya was seen sporting a spooky look with Batman wings and a Batman headband.

ALSO READ: Esha Deol Birthday: Dhoom star drops PICS with Hema Malini, daughters Radhya-Miraya; begins day like THIS