Shweta Bachchan indulges in cute banter with daughter Navya as she shares PIC with Jaya Bachchan & Tina Ambani

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of superstar Amitabh Bachchan tries to stay away from the limelight but the limelight always finds her. She has a huge fan following on social media and often shares a sneak peek of her daily routine on Instagram. On Friday, Shweta took the opportunity to introduce her ‘mamacitas’ to her fans as she shared a cute photo with her mother Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani. The trio was seen donning traditional wears as they all smiled for the camera.

Apart from Shweta’s stunning photo, it was her cute banter with daughter Navya that created a buzz in the town. Navya dropped two comments. In the first comment, Navya wrote, “Meeeeendi.” To which, Shweta replied, “yessss.” In another comment, Navya dropped heart and heart eyes emoticons, then Shweta replied, “you’re such a catfish.” When Navya asked her “how”, mum Shweta said, “will explain.” The whole banter surely left all of us curious to know what exactly this mother-daughter duo was talking about. Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey also dropped heart emoticon in the comment section.

Last night, Shweta Bachchan had joined Malaika Arora and Bhavana Pandey for India vs West Indies T20I match. Bhavana had shared the photo on Instagram as the trio posed with director Vahbiz Mehta and Arvind Dubash. While sharing the photo, Bhavana’s mother wrote, “And, it’s Games Night!!! And, we won #articulate.”

