Shweta Bachchan misses grandparents Harivansh Rai and Teji Bachchan with a pic; Ranveer Singh loves it

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter began Thursday by remembering her grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in a special post on social media. Recalling her grandmother Teji Bachchan on her birth anniversary, Shweta called her grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan's muse. As soon as Shweta shared the priceless picture of her grandparents, , and others dropped love on it in the comments. Shweta often shares special memories with her family on her handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, this time she picked a rare photo of her grandma and grandpa. In the photo shared by Shweta, the late poet and his wife could be seen seated on a sofa together. The endearing photo won the hearts of fans as well as celebs. Sharing the photo, Shweta wrote, "The poet & his poetry - my grandparents. You are sorely missed x." Seeing the photo, Navya dropped a heart in the comments. Ranveer too shared two heart emoticons for the photo.

Not just Shweta, even Abhishek Bachchan remembered his grandfather with a poem on loneliness being a symbol of strength. Abhishek shared a post on social media and wrote, "ThePowerOfOne #Believe." On this, Amitabh Bachchan commented and wrote, "All blessings and love today for your new venture."

Meanwhile, Shweta has recently returned to social media after taking a break for a while. Since then, she has been sharing photos of her family including daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, son Agastya, mom and others. The photo she shared of her mom with her sisters had gone viral on social media.

