Shweta Bachchan Nanda posts an adorable picture with mother in law Ritu Nanda; Says 'will miss you'

Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passed away at the age of 71. Ritu Nanda was suffering from cancer and bid adieu to the world on January 14th in Delhi. The last rites were performed at 1.30 pm at Lodhi Road cremation ground in Delhi which was attended by Abhishek Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan's daughter and son and Agastya Nanda, Reema Kapoor and his son Aadar Jain, 's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, , Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor.

Recently, Ritu Nanda's daughter-in-law and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda posted a heartfelt message for Ritu Nanda. Sharing an adorable picture of her with Ritu Nanda and Navya Naveli, Shweta wrote, "Will miss you dearly. (with a heart emoji)" On this post, Abhishek Bachchan commented Best with a heart emoji, Ekta Kapoor posted join hands emoji, Zoya Akhtar and Angad Bedi commented with hearts. Recently, a series of photos had gone viral on social media which happen to be from Ritu Nanda's prayer meet which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan and from Haridwar where her remains were immersed.

and Riddhima had also posted a heartfelt message on their social media account bidding adieu to Ritu Nanda. Ritu Nanda was married to Rajan Nanda, an industrialist of India. She was born in Mumbai on 30 October 1948. Ritu Nanda was the chairwoman and chief executive officer of Ritu Nanda Insurance Services (RNIS). She was the recipient of the Brand and the Best Insurance Advisor of the Decade awards from the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Ritu Nanda had entered the Guinness Book of Records for selling 17,000 pension policies in a single day.

