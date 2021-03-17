Shweta Bachchan Nanda turns 47: Alia Bhatt wishes Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter with a sweet birthday note

Alia Bhatt has taken to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt birthday note for Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda has turned a year older today. She is celebrating her 47th birthday on March 17, 2021. Her fans, as well as her loved ones, are pouring in several birthday wishes for her on social media. Now, Bollywood actress Ali Bhatt who never misses a chance to wish her loved ones on their special day has taken to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt birthday note for Shweta. A few days ago, Alia celebrated her 28th birthday with her near and dear ones.

Today, the Highway actress has shared a stunning picture of Shweta from one of her photoshoots to wish her on her birthday. While sharing the same, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday beautiful.” Shweta is looking indeed beautiful in the picture posted by Alia. Before the Udta Punjab actress, Shweta’s father Amitabh, brother Abhishek Bachchan and her daughter also took to their social media handles to wish her on her special day.

Take a look at ’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, Alia celebrated her 28th birthday on March 15, 2021, with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and her beau ’s mother . The actress has shared a picture from her birthday celebration on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light (sic)."

On the work front, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli’s RRR in the pipeline. She will also be seen in 's Takht.

