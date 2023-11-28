Shweta Bachchan proudly poses below dad Amitabh Bachchan's life-sized image at festival in France; PICS

At the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, France, a nine-film retrospective of Indian cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan is currently underway. Shweta Bachchan, the eldest child of actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, made a trip to France to represent her father at the event titled Amitabh Bachchan: Big B Forever. The retrospective showcases nine of the actor's iconic films and runs from November 25 to December 3. On Tuesday, Shweta shared exclusive inside pictures from the event, giving fans a sneak peek into the festivities and the celebration of Amitabh Bachchan's enduring cinematic legacy.

Shweta Bachchan posted pictures from Amitabh Bachchan's retrospective at the Festival des 3 Continents

Shweta Bachchan shared a delightful treat for fans on November 28, unveiling a series of exclusive inside pictures from the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, France. The post showcased stills from the iconic films of her father, Amitabh Bachchan, such as Silsila, Don, Sholay, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, and more. Accompanying the images was Shweta's endearing caption, "Whose your daddy! @amitabhbachchan retrospective at the Festival des 3 Continents in Nantes, Paris."

Check out Shweta's post below:

Shweta expressed her pride in another post, sharing a picture where she stands beneath a life-sized image of her father. The snapshot radiates the sentiment of a proud daughter. Take a look:

Meanwhile, according to a report by Money Control, Amitabh Bachchan gifted his Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, to his daughter Shweta. A gift deed, signed on November 8, with ₹50.65 lakh paid as stamp duty, transfers the property under the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. Valued at ₹50 crore, the bungalow spans two plots, sized at 890.47 sq m and 674 sq m. Prateeksha is situated one kilometer away from Amitabh's residence, Jalsa.

About Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, born on March 17, 1974, is an Indian columnist, author, and former model. Notable for her columns in Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India, she authored the bestselling novel Paradise Towers. Shweta has ventured into modeling for TV ads and, in 2018, introduced her own fashion label, MXS. Her son, Agastya Nanda, is set to debut in Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies.