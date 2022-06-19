Shweta Bachchan puts a sweet Father's Day twist to dad Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue; See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan's social media game is on point. He is one of the few senior actors to run an active Instagram and Twitter account. While he is more active on Twitter than IG, that didn't stop his daughter Shweta Bachchan from sharing a super cute photo with him and tagging her dad as she wished him on Father's Day. Sharing a super cute selfie, Shweta delighted fans further as she gave a twist to Big B's iconic dialogue.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo can be seen smiling wide for the camera. Their candid photo was a treat for fans who flooded the comments section as they dropped heart emojis. Remember Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hai aur naam hai Shahenshah' from the 1988 film Shahenshah. Well, Shweta gave a Father's Day twist to the dialogue.

Shweta Bachchan captioned their selfie, "Rishte mein toh sirf mere lagte hai. #fathersday #girldad." Check out the snap below:

The comments on the post were heartwarming as one read, "Daughters give dads the greatest smiles!!!!" One fan commented with a twist to Big B's song which read, "jisake Papa lambe usaka bhee bada naam hai."

Amitabh Bachchan is a father to Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. While Shweta is a mum to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan is a father to Aaradhya Bachchan.

