Shweta Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan once cut her hair during fight: 'I had to go to school with that'

Like many siblings, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan used to argue and fight when their parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, were away from home. Recently Shweta Bachchan revealed that on one occasion, Abhishek even cut Shweta's hair during one of their fights.

In the newest episode of Navya Nanda Naveli's podcast, What The Hell Navya, she brought up the memory of her uncle Abhishek Bachchan pulling out a piece of her hair. Shweta Bachchan, her mother, agreed with a nod and acknowledged the incident. She said, “He cut it.” Jaya chuckled and shared that Abhishek cut Shweta's hair right from the middle of her head.

Explaining why Abhishek did it, Shweta Bachchan informed Navya that they had a disagreement while their parents were out one night. Somehow, Abhishek managed to find a pair of scissors and impulsively cut her hair. As a result, she had to go to school with an uneven haircut, and her grandmother would use pins to style her hair. She said, “We had a fight. Parents were out at night and we had some kind of argument. I don’t know how he found a pair of scissors, and he just caught my hair and he just…I had to go to school with that. Nani would put pins on my hair.”

Shweta Bachchan also shared that her mother, Jaya Bachchan, used to arrange her hair every morning before school. However, if she moved her head while her mother was braiding her hair, she would face consequences and get scolded. She added, “Nani used to do my hair every morning before going to school. I used to get so many whacks on my head with the comb, ‘Sit straight, sit straight’. Braiding my hair tight and then that loop hairstyle.”

During the conversation, Navya also mentioned that her grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan, disapproves when the women in his family decide to cut their hair short. Now, Shweta and Abhishek share a lovely relationship and often express their love for each other on social media. On Bhai Dooj, Shweta had called Abhishek and said, “What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows.” They also made an appearance together on Koffee With Karan, where Abhishek disclosed that while he is his mother's favorite, Amitabh Bachchan dotes on his daughter, Shweta.

More about What The Hell Navya Season 2

The first two episodes of What The Hell Navya Season 2 focused on important conversations about women in the workplace and love-related topics. The show premiered on February 1st and will be available for weekly streaming. Each new episode can be watched on Navya Nanda's YouTube channel.

