Shweta Bachchan REVEALS daughter Navya Nanda showed interest in acting for a brief point

Despite being away from show business, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda never fails to make heads turn. The talented girl is quite famous on social media and manages to grab attention with each post. Recently, Shweta Bachchan in an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt revealed that her daughter Navya Naveli showed interest in acting for a brief point.

Even Navya Nanda joined the interview call and shared that she always knew she wanted to get into business, however, her mother interrupted and revealed that there was a brief phase when she wanted to enter the cinema. On being asked whether she ever wanted to get into acting, Navya Naveli said, “I think I enjoy dancing but it was never something that I took seriously, as a career prospective. I have always been inclined towards business and have grown up around working women. My dadi and bua were involved in the family business, and I always saw how my father and grandfather would even take their suggestions. I think that world excited me more. Also, I am the fourth generation of the Nanda family and I wanted to carry that legacy. I wanted to support my dad, it’s something of great pride for me. I never considered acting as a career choice.”

Shweta interrupted and reminded her that she showed some interest in acting for a brief point. Navya added when she moved abroad for her studies, she saw the world and realised she wants to do so much more.

In terms of work, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. Her firm aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. There are other 3 co-founders of the company as well- Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney, and Pragya Saboo. She is also the founder of project Naveli.

