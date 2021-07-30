Shweta Bachchan’s ‘CUBS’ Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are ‘grizzly but great cuddlers’: See PIC

Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of the iconic star Amitabh Bachchan, often takes to her social media profile to share stunning pictures of her family members. On Thursday, July 29, she took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her children and Agastya Nanda. Daughter Navya who is known to leave priceless reactions on her mother’s post, went on to shower a heart emoticon on Shweta Bachchan’s latest Instagram post. In addition to it, the cute photo has also amassed a thunderous response from fans.

The new photo boasts of Navya and Agastya’s irreplaceable bond as they can be seen embracing each other in a warm hug. The duo are twinning and winning as they both cuddle donning comfy casual ensembles. While sharing the picture, Shweta called them her ‘CUBS’ before enunciating that her kids are ‘little grizzly but great cuddlers’. As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans went all out to comment all things happy and nice about the post.

Take a look:

While one user hailed them as ‘cuties’, another said ‘What a wonderful picture! God bless them !’ A fan also pointed out how ‘the cubs are grown up’ now. Speaking of Navya, it is yet unclear if the star kid aspires to be an actor just like her grandfather but she has already amassed a thunderous following on social media. Rumour has it that the youngster wants to join her family business. Talking about her education, Navya has pursued her degree in digital technology and UX Design from Fordham University last year.

