Shweta Bachchan shares her reaction on Navya's 'guest' comment, reveals she’s harder on her for THIS reason

Recently, Navya Nanda Naveli had revealed that whenever guests come over, it is expected of her to entertain them and not brother Agastya. Her comment had gone viral in no time. And now, finally, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan has reacted to her daughter's comment and said that she has never discriminated between her two children. During a live session with Barkha Dutt, Shweta also revealed what happened in the house after the comment went viral. To note, Navya is an entrepreneur.

Shweta said that it was she who did all the work and her kids just sit. “We had a big argument with her (Navya, Agastya and myself). We said, ‘how could you say this about us?,” she added. Navya Naveli had said that there have been times at home when guests come over and she has to play host, not her brother. “If guests are over then my mother would always ask me to fetch something or the other,” she added.

Shweta further accepted that she is harder on Navya than she is on Agastya. “That's true. I agree because I feel it is tough for women and especially for Indian women. They have to be made of stronger stuff. And as a mother, it is a protective instinct. I have to make her strong enough to face the battles she's going to have to face,” she was quoted saying.

Navya runs a virtual healthcare platform called Aara Health. It is for women that aim to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner.

