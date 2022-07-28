Shweta Bachchan shares throwback PIC with Abhishek Bachchan from 1996 Boston trip; Describes it as best times

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan from the year 1996. The picture was clicked during their getaway in Boston in which the siblings are seen gushing at the camera. Alongside the photo from their best times, Shweta wrote, “Boston -M 80, 1996.” Describing the club and the fun they had, she further added that it was the “hottest club, the smoothest grooves, the best times.” Abhishek commented with a loving huge emoji on the post.

While, filmmaker Mozez Singh agreed with Shweta Bachchan in the comment section, Designer Vikram Phadnis came up with a question. “When can we witness those moves?” he wrote. Referring to Shweta's children, actor Angad Bedi wrote: "Thats agi and navya!!!!" Shweta, undoubtedly loves to go down the nostalgic route and pull out some treasures in the form of memories. A few weeks ago, Shweta had posted a super adorable throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram handle in which she is seen wrapped up in father Amitabh Bachchan’s arms alongside grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan. She captioned the image as ‘Standing on the shoulders of giants. Like every brother, Abhishek Bachchan didn't hold back from dropping a humorous comment. Taking a dig at the caption and the image, the actor wrote, “But you are sitting. Ok bye”.

Have a look at Shweta's post:

Meanwhile, previously on Koffee With Karan, Abhishek had revealed Shweta is Amitabh Bachchan's favourite child, while Jaya is biased towards him. Abhishek also said that only Shweta's son Agastya Nanda puts her in her place as he comes up with the perfect comebacks to Shweta's display of sass. Currently, Shweta, being a mother, is on cloud nine as Agastya is all set to make his debut in Zoya Akhtar's OTT rendition of ‘The Archies’. The project will be the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as well as Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor. The Archies will also feature Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

On the work front, Abhishek will soon be seen in R Balki helmed ‘Ghoomer’, which marks their second collaboration after ‘Paa’.

