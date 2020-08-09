  1. Home
Shweta Bachchan welcomes Abhishek Bachchan home with a super cute post; Agastya Nanda calls it 'Dhoom Dhoom'

Abhishek Bachchan's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared an adorable picture of the actor as he returned home after battling coronavirus.
Abhishek Bachchan would have clocked one month in the hospital this August 11, but the actor managed to get a discharge as he tested negative for coronavirus and returned home. After almost a month-long visit, Abhishek was snapped leaving the hospital and his doting sister had a whole lot of love to shower on him as he came back home after battling Covid 19. On Saturday, Shweta welcomed Abhishek by sharing an adorable picture of the actor. 

Shweta removed one of the cutest photos of the actor from her archive and shared it on Instagram. She captioned it with a red heart emoji. The comments section was full of wishes for Abhishek for a speedy recovery. However, it was Shweta's son Agastya Nanda's comment that was the highlight. 

The photo which shows baby Abhishek sitting on a mini bike, made Agastya comment "Dhoom Dhoom". However, Agastya got a hilarious and rather savage reply from his mum Shweta who asked him to be a little original. Abhishek commented on Shweta's post with a "Love you" and hug emoji. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Neetu Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Farah Khan Kunder were some others who commented on Shweta's post. Announcing the news on social media, Abhishek wrote, "I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them." 

