Shweta Basu Prasad OPENS UP on her split from husband Rohit Mittal: It was a mutual decision

Shweta Basu Prasad, who was last seen in The Tashkent Files, in an interview, opened up on her separation from husband Rohit Mital after being married for a year.

Shweta Basu Prasad was in the news last year in December when she announced her separation from filmmaker Rohit Mittal. And now, in an interview with SpotBoye, she opened up on the same. The actress, who was last seen in the Tashkent Files said that they will maintain a cordial relationship. She said, "Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together someday." She added, "We had five years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship. We just decided to end the marriage and remain, friends, that's it."

When asked if she is open to love again she said that of course she is and she is not close to the idea of falling in love again but right now her focus in work and career and she thinks love happens organically and if it happens there is no problem, however, is not looking for it. For the unversed, Shweta had taken to her Instagram to share a lengthy post about her separation. She wrote,"Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other's best interests, as individuals. Thank you, Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader." Shweta Basu Prasad and Rohit Mittal got married in December 2018 in Pune.

Check out the post right below:

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Spotboye

Read More