Shweta Pandit arrives from Italy for grandfather Pandit Jasraj’s cremation in Mumbai; See Pic

As Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains have reached Mumbai, his granddaughter Shweta Pandit has arrived from Italy to pay her last respects.
The entertainment industry has been facing a hard time as they have lost some of the most talented stars this year. After Irrfan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Saroj Khan etc, classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj breathed his last on August 17 at the age of 90 due to a cardiac arrest while he was stuck in New Jersey, US during the COVID 19 pandemic. While his mortal remains have arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday for cremation, his granddaughter Shweta Pandit has also arrived from Italy for the same.

The renowned singer was seen paying her last respects to the musical legend ahead of his cremation as Pandit Jasraj’s mortal remains have been kept for ‘family darshan’ in Mumbai. She was also spotted wearing a mask given the COVID 19 outbreak. According to media reports, Pandit Jasraj will be cremated with state honours in Mumbai along with a 21-gun salute. Reportedly, Pandit Jasraj’s ‘antim darshan’ will be held on today at his Versova residence, followed by the last rites which will take place at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. 

Post Pandit Jasraj’s demise, granddaughter Shweta Pandit also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and shared a beautiful video of their video call wherein he was seen talking to his great-granddaughter. She wrote, “End of an era.. your blessings and love will make me move on somehow dadu.. will miss your smiling face every time you called to see my baby girl.. so much preciousness taken away. Love you eternally #goodbye #rippanditjasraj #panditjasraj #sangeetmartand #hindustaniclassicalmusic #legendsneverdie #memoriesforlife.”

