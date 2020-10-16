Shweta Singh Kirti pens a motivational note for SSR warriors; Says 'We have a long road to travel together'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares posts related to the late actor on social media. Find out what she has shared in the latest one.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving his fans and loved ones heartbroken. It has been almost four months since the late actor died. Many of his followers who term themselves as SSR warriors including his family members have continued with their ongoing movements and demands while seeking justice for the MS Dhoni star. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront in organizing campaigns and encouraging everyone to continue their fight for him.

Recently, Shweta has shared a motivational note for all the SSRians on social media. She begins by writing the phrase, “We have a long road to travel together.” She also reminds them of the common purpose which is to find out the truth regarding what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput and get justice. She further writes, “You all are family now and staying united and strong is call of the hour.” Shweta adds the hashtag #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput’ along with the note.

Check out her tweet below:

A few days earlier, fans were shocked to know that Shweta Singh Kirti has deactivated her social media handles. However, she activated her accounts soon and also cited the reason behind deactivating them. She stated that several login attempts were made to hack her accounts. Recently, Shweta cherished a fond memory of Sushant as she shared a video of the late actor singing bhajan. Talking about the late actor’s case, the CBI has recently issued a statement and said that their probe regarding the same continues.

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Twitter

