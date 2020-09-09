Shweta Singh Kirti shares a post seeking justice for Sushant in response to those backing #JusticeForRhea

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on charges of drug procurement yesterday. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta gives a befitting response to those people who are seeking justice for the actress.

The news about NCB arresting Rhea Chakraborty on drug procuring charges grabbed headlines on every platform this Tuesday. As far as we know, her bail plea has also been reportedly rejected. However, her arrest was met with mixed reactions from the public as well as the members of the film fraternity. Many of them also took to social media for seeking justice for the actress. Yes, that’s right. They used a quote written on her t-shirt that she wore yesterday.

The quote reads, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash patriarchy, me and you.’ Many celebs used #JusticeForRhea along with this quote while backing the actress on social media. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post countering the entire quote while seeking justice for her late brother. It reads, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s fight for the right, me and you.’ She has also shared a picture of Sushant along with it.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the NCB had earlier already arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of the procurement of drugs. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reacted to her arrest and stated that she is bearing the brunt of falling in love with a drug addict who had mental health issues. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has reportedly refused to comment on the matter.

