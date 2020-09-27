Shweta Singh Kirti shares a RARE pic of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'twinkling eyes'; Ankita Lokhande is all hearts

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to share an unseen throwback photo of the late actor with a heartwarming message, and Ankita Lokhande showered her love for it. Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput bid his heavenly abode on June 14 (2020). The young actor's unfortunate and untimely demise has sent shock all around. His family, fans, friends, and loved ones are still reeling in pain, and are trying to come to terms with reality. They are also fighting for justice to know the truth about his sudden demise. It has been over three months of Sushant's passing away, but yet the mystery around his death is unsolved. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) is investigating the actor's mysterious death.

The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been continually fighting to seek justice for her brother. She has been at the forefront of social media platforms, leading campaigns, and seeking justice for SSR. Shweta has been sharing multiple posts and memories with Sushant on social media, as she seeks justice for him. Just a few moments, Shweta dropped a rare throwback picture of Sushant with a heartwarming note.

It is an unseen monochrome close-up photo of the late actor, wherein he can be seen gazing right into the camera. With this photo of Sushant, Shweta praised her late brother's shining eyes and the purity of his soul. She wrote, 'Those twinkling eyes, reflect the internal purity.' Within moments, this never before seen image of SSR caught everyone's attention, and fans started demanding justice for him.

Ankita Lokhande, who has been standing headstrong with Sushant's family in this battle, also commented on Shweta's post and showered her love. She dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Sushant's case is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with the CBI. Yesterday, the NCB quizzed Sara Ali Khan, and in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus.

