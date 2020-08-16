Shweta Singh Kirti shares UNSEEN childhood photo of Sushant Singh Rajput as their strive for justice continues

On Sunday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share an unseen childhood photo of the late actor and demanded justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case is currently under parallel probes and new details have been coming to light since the intervention of the Patna police. The involvement of the Enforcement Directorate has also brought the key members of the case under its lens. Whereas, the CBI is also investigating and recording statements on its front. Amidst all of this uproar, Sushant's family has been striving and demanding for justice and for the CBI to take over the case formally.

After an online prayer campaign and a digital protest, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront of this. On Sunday, Shweta took to Instagram to share an unseen childhood photo of Sushant and spoke about justice. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "*When you believe in something, fight for it. And when you see injustice fight harder than you've ever fought before. _- Brad meltzer_* #globalprayers4ssr #warriors4ssr #cbi4ssr."

For the #GlobalPrayers4SSR campaign, Shweta had shared a video from the late actor's prayer meet and urged fans to share a picture on social media to show their support. "Please post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR today. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant #Godiswithus," Shweta had written.

Since the last few days, Bollwyood celebrities too have voiced their support for CBI to take over the case and speedy justice for the family. Whereas, millions of fans have been rallying for justice since Sushant passed away on 14 June.

