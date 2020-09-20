  1. Home
Shweta Singh Kirti 'touched' by sculptor working on Sushant Singh Rajput's statue: Felt as if bhai came alive

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards an artist who carved a statue of her late brother. She also shared her feelings of seeing the late actor being immortalised in wax.
43824 reads Mumbai Updated: September 20, 2020 10:25 am
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is overwhelmed by the late actor being immortalised in wax by an artist.
Sushant Singh Rajput bid adieu to the world on June 14 (2020), leaving everyone in a state of shock. The young actor's sudden passing away left a void that cannot be filled. It has been over three months since Sushant's demise, and many are still trying to come to terms with reality. The CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) is investigating the actor's mysterious death, and his loved ones are eagerly waiting for justice. 

Fans have been seeking a Madame Tussauds wax statue for the late actor. Thousands of Sushant's fans signed an online petition for the same, and the movement is gaining momentum also. Amidst all this, a Bengal-based artist has sculpted a wax statue of the late actor. Yes, a sculptor from West Bengal has paid a heartwarming tribute Sushant and brought him to life with a wax statue. In the memory of the late star, Asansol-based Suknto Roy has immortalised Sushant in wax, and pictures and videos of the late actor's wax statue are doing rounds on social media. Fans have been overwhelmed with the veteran artists efforts, and are expressing their gratitude towards him. 

ALSO READ: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lauds Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar for their fight to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Now, Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's sister, has also reacted to the statue of his late brother and is touched by it. She took to her Twitter handle to share a video of the sculptor working on Sushant's statue and expressed her feelings on the same. In a heart-touching note, Shweta wrote, 'Felt as if Bhai came Alive.' She further thanked the artist for this beautiful tribute. 

Shweta also shared some pictures of a physically-challenged artist painting monochrome pictures of Sushant. She was overwhelmed by the love and support his late brother is receiving from across the world. Sharing the paintings, she wrote, 'This is brilliant.' She also used the hashtag 'Message for SSR.' 

Take a loook at Shweta's tweets here: 

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti's Twitter

Anonymous 3 hours ago

The sculptors have done an amazing job!

Anonymous 4 hours ago

RIP dear angel . ArrestSSRKillers

