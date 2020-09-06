  1. Home
Shweta Singh Kirti tweets ahead of Rhea Chakraborty's NCB appearance: Pray that the guilty confess

Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the NCB for interrogation after her younger brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested in a drug case.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been at the front rallying for justice after her brother's tragic and untimely demise, took to Twitter on Sunday morning to share her thoughts. Shweta's tweet came hours before Rhea Chakraborty's appearance at the Narcotics Control Bureau was set to take place. For the unversed, Rhea has been summoned by the NCB for interrogation after her younger brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested in a drug case.  

 On Friday, the NCB arrested Showik Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, the actor's house manager, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Before Rhea's scheduled appearance, Shweta tweeted, "Pray that God gives everyone the right mind, that the guilty confesses their guilts and redeem their souls #GlobalPrayers4SSR." 

Take a look at her tweet:

Rhea has been summoned for procedural questioning. The actress' father Indrajit Chakraborty issued a statement on Saturday hours after his son was arrested and daughter summoned. He said, "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next is my daughter and I do not know who is next there after. You have effectively demolished a middle class family for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind." 

Apart from Showik and Samuel, the NCB has also arrested Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant and produced him in court today. He is likely to be sent to NCB custody just like the others who have been arrested so far. 

