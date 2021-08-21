Shweta Singh misses Sushant Singh Rajput on Raksha Bandhan, says ‘Love You Bhai, we will always be together’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left the entire nation in a state of frenzy. Now, on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the late actor’s sister, Shweta Singh, took to Instagram to remember the prolific actor in a unique way. She travelled down the memory lane and shared an adorable unseen childhood photo of the Kedarnath star. While doing so, Shweta also expressed that she misses her brother tremendously.

In the photo, we can see little Sushant posing alongside sister Shweta as she breaks out in laughter. It appears that the duo were having a gala time together when the picture was clicked. While Sushant has opted for a striped attire, on the other hand sister Shweta looks equally adorable as she giggles in glee. While sharing the photo, she mentioned that her brother will alway be with her, in sweet memories and in her heart. She articulated, “Love You Bhai, we will always be together.”

Take a look:

Just a few days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Facebook display picture was also updated by his team. Fans were quick to notice it and went on to share their vivid emotions upon remembering the star. While some expressed how deeply they miss him, many heartbroken fans went on to chant ‘please come back’.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sushant Singh passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor is known for his prolific work in the movies including Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance and more. He was last seen in the emotional coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel, The Fault in Our Stars.

