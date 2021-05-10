Shweta Tiwari shares CCTV clip of ex husband Abhinav Kohli assaulting her; Reveals her son is scared to sleep

Shweta Tiwari recently shared a disturbing clip where she can be seen being beaten by her ex-husband, the clip features abuse and physical violence. Scroll down to know more.

Popular actress and Big Boss winner Shweta Tiwari recently shared a disturbing video from her society and wrote a thought-provoking message on Instagram. The video Shweta posted shows her society garden where her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli can be seen walking with her and their son Reyansh. In the video, Abhinav tries to take Reyansh in his arms and when Shweta refuses to hand over the child to him, he starts physically abusing her, so much that the actress ends up lying on the floor by the end of the video.

The people around them did nothing to help her and in fact, looked away when Abhinav got violent. Shweta also revealed that her son is scared to bits of his father and is afraid of men in general, after witnessing his inhuman behaviour.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta wrote: “Now let the truth come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off). This is why my child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at night!”, Tiwari revealed.

“His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now, he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to square one! If this is not physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society,” she concluded.

