Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to make her film debut with Rosie; FIRST poster out
After a lot of deliberations and wait, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her film debut. The film titled Rosie stars Tiwari in a titular role. The film is said to be India's first horror-thriller film which is based around BPOs, considered to be one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The first poster for the film is out where we see Palak in a feisty avatar, making a powerful impact.
The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and release next year. Palak is obviously quite elated about this and is looking forward. Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, she had maintained that she wants to pick up a great subject and looks like she has found something intriguing. Shweta had vouched that Palak is a very good actress and that she has been working hard on herself and her craft for the longest time.
Here's wishing Palak, all the best!