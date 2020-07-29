Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to make her film debut with Rosie; FIRST poster out

Palak Tiwari signs her first film titled Rosie. The actress shared the first poster of the film which goes on floors by the end of this year.

After a lot of deliberations and wait, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her film debut. The film titled Rosie stars Tiwari in a titular role. The film is said to be India's first horror-thriller film which is based around BPOs, considered to be one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The first poster for the film is out where we see Palak in a feisty avatar, making a powerful impact.

About the film, Palak Tiwari said, "I consider myself extremely fortunate to be debuting with a story like this. A story that has such nuance to it, a story that’s so intricate, so riveting. To be considered fitting enough to be representing Rosie and her story is truly an honour. Debuting is a nerve-wracking process, and Prerna ma’am has held my hand through it all and has shown such overwhelming belief in me. I’m very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa entertainment."



The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and release next year. Palak is obviously quite elated about this and is looking forward. Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, she had maintained that she wants to pick up a great subject and looks like she has found something intriguing. Shweta had vouched that Palak is a very good actress and that she has been working hard on herself and her craft for the longest time.

Here's wishing Palak, all the best!

