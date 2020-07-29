  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to make her film debut with Rosie; FIRST poster out

Palak Tiwari signs her first film titled Rosie. The actress shared the first poster of the film which goes on floors by the end of this year.
15264 reads Mumbai
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to make her film debut with Rosie; FIRST poster outShweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari to make her film debut with Rosie; FIRST poster out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a lot of deliberations and wait, Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her film debut. The film titled Rosie stars Tiwari in a titular role. The film is said to be India's first horror-thriller film which is based around BPOs, considered to be one of the most haunted places in Gurugram. The first poster for the film is out where we see Palak in a feisty avatar, making a powerful impact. 

About the film, Palak Tiwari said, "I consider myself extremely fortunate to be debuting with a story like this. A story that has such nuance to it, a story that’s so intricate, so riveting. To be considered fitting enough to be representing Rosie and her story is truly an honour. Debuting is a nerve-wracking process, and Prerna ma’am has held my hand through it all and has shown such overwhelming belief in me. I’m very excited to be working with a team as nurturing and supportive as Mandiraa entertainment."
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on

Also Read: Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari on Shweta Tiwari: I discuss everything from dating to relationships with her

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and release next year. Palak is obviously quite elated about this and is looking forward. Earlier, while speaking to Pinkvilla, she had maintained that she wants to pick up a great subject and looks like she has found something intriguing. Shweta had vouched that Palak is a very good actress and that she has been working hard on herself and her craft for the longest time. 

Here's wishing Palak, all the best!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement