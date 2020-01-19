Shweta Tripathi's 'Cargo' all set to screen at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival

Actress Shweta Tripathi is excited that her film "Cargo" will be screened at the 2020 edition of South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

Directed by Arati Kadav, the film will be screened under the Global section of the film festival which will be held in Austin, Texas, from March 13 to 21. It will be the North American premiere for the film. "This is so exciting!! I am very happy for us but even more for Arati. She's such a fantastic director and human being, and 'Cargo' getting so much appreciation across the world means a lot," Shweta said.

"Also, I would like to believe that I am lucky for debut directors because 'Masaan' went to the Cannes Film Festival, 'Haraamkhor' went to IFFLA and now Cargo is going to SXSE 2020," she added. The film revolves around a demon Prahastha who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut where dead people are recycled for rebirth. It also features Vikrant Massey and Nandu Madhav. Shweta plays the role of an astronaut who helps her colleague played by Vikrant, who plays a demon operating the post-death transition services in a space station.

Credits :IANS

