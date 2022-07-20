'Shy' Nysa Devgan hides her face in latest PHOTO from Greece as she steps out with friends

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is a young diva in the making and there are no second thoughts about it. She has been a fashion icon for the youth and doesn’t miss a chance to send the shutterbugs on a photo-clicking spree every time she steps out in the city. In fact, each of her pics on social media also goes viral in no time. To note, Nysa is currently holidaying in Greece with her friends and her pics from the picturesque locales have been doing the rounds on the internet.

And now, Nysa is once again making the headlines as a new pic of the young starlet has been shared by her friend. In the pic, Nysa appeared to be camera shy and was seen hiding her face with what appears to be a menu card of a restaurant she was sitting in. She had her fashion game on point and it was evident with her perfectly polished nails and her eye make up. Nysa completed her look with open tresses.

Take a look at Nysa Devgn’s post:

Interestingly, with several star kids making to Bollywood of late, there have been speculations if Nysa also has plans to be a part of tinselvile. So when, Ajay was quizzed about the same, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor stated that there’s no compulsion on the kids about choosing any particular career. However, he did emphasise wherever they go, they need to work hard for it and believe in it.