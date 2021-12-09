Shy Zain adorably photobombs mommy Mira Rajput’s sunkissed photo; Fans ask ‘Why so cute?’

Celebrity wife Mira Rajput Kapoor aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media space. She regularly treats followers with glimpses of her regular at-home activities, be it culinary quests or jewellery making sessions. What stands out most in Rajput Kapoor's online updates is her versatile, on-fleek ensembles. Most recently, the mom-of-two brightened up our feeds with a stunning sun-kissed picture but her little son Zain Kapoor steals all the attention.

In the photo, Mira Kapoor can be seen donning a gorgeous lavender jumpsuit. The monotony of her look is broken with a yellow statement fanny pack. Meanwhile, dewy makeup, statement earrings and comfy footwear round off her entire look. But what left fans in awe was the adorable feature of her son Zain. Unlike his mother, Zain shied away from the camera when the picture was clicked. While sharing the photo online, Mira Kapoor wrote, “Getting used to taking pictures with a shy photo-bomber.”

Take a look at the post below:

This comes just days after Mira used her funny anecdote of ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’ meme to describe her quirky relationship with Neelima. She gave fans a quick glimpse of the duo’s Parampara series, wondering what the two do together? In a previous Instagram post, Mira revealed that she and her mother-in-law have a unique tradition of enjoying chai, chikkis and bright smiles together. While sharing a photo with her, she wrote, “Rasode mein kaun that? You can bet neither of us. Bring on the chai and chikki #paramparaseries.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a private ceremony in July 2015. They were blessed with their first child, daughter, Misha, in August 2016. The couple welcomed their second kid, son, Zain, in September 2018.

